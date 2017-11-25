Así está ahora “Octomom”, la mujer que tuvo octillizos
El caso fue muy polémico porque además de estos ocho bebés ya tenía otro seis hijos que tuvo del mismo método, pero tenía que vivir de los subsidios porque no tenía trabajo.
En 2009, la conocida como Nadya Suleman, en realidad llamada Natalie Suleman, decidió implantarse ocho óvulos fecundados y todos salieron adelante, por lo que tuvo ocho bebés (Noah, Maliyah, Isaiah, Nariyah, Jeremiah, Josiah, Jonah y Makai).
I am so grateful for kind hearted people in this world who take valuable time out of their lives to be thoughtful and considerate towards others. Thank you for the perfect birthday gift. I've been wearing the same workout outfit for years now (detergent lol), and needed a new one but didn't want to waste money 🙈…I have never met you but all the kids and I are so appreciative of your altruistic gestures! #YesTodayIsMyBirthday #AndOfCourseMyWayToCelebrateIsAtTheGymAfterTheKidsGoToSleep #FitMom 💪🏽
Sin embargo, la misma polémica la llevó a la estadounidense fama y ganó mucho dinero apareciendo en los medios de comunicación, y después se convirtió en estrella del porno, aunque ya lo ha dejado.
Ahora, en su página de Instagram muestra cómo está creciendo la gran familia numerosa, desde sus momentos más especiales como el Día de Acción de Gracias hasta su vida diaria.
Wanted to share a core workout I cannot live without. My goal of working out is not to attain the "perfect" abs, back, glutes etc. (as if that is even possible lol)…it is for survival. Not only does this rope pulling exercise significantly strengthen the core (I pull 110 lbs), it strengthens the muscles surrounding the spine, which is imperative to my mobility. Subsequent to my last pregnancy (8 babies at once can do this to you 😂), the 5 discs in my lumbar spine became herniated, 3 of which completely ruptured, causing incessant pain, sciatica, and peripheral neuropathy. In addition, several of the babies broke my ribs and I experience excruciating pain from scar tissue to this day 😖. I was told by my orthopedic doctor (who does not understand how I can walk), that the severity of my back condition would require massive surgery, which I am opposed to. I am also against medication to "manage" pain, and since becoming a raw vegan and ingesting natural supplements like turmeric, pain has subsided by over 50%. I apologize for sharing such a long, boring video (without music which I have no clue how to add lol), but thought it may help encourage some of you experiencing similar back disabilities. Most importantly, this specific core exercise reduces pain and pressure on the lower back. I do 4 sets of 25 reps. Video credits to Daughter and workout partner Amerah. 💪🏼 #StrengthTraining #CoreWorkout #StrengtheningBodyAndMind #FitMom
Fuente: Telefé Noticias.
