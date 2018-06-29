En fotos, la actividad artesanal de los caleros en Los Berros

Con un fotoreportaje te mostramos el día de trabajo de un grupo de obreros que, desafiando el peligro de la actividad, producen cal a la vieja usanza.
Golpes en las rocas como salteando el tiempo, pico y pala de color blanco cual manto de pureza. Fuego interno, expresión y grito de una actividad tan antigua como la conquista. La producción de cal de manera artesanal.
Es que en el sur, hombres gimen y sudan a la par de las entrañas de esta tierra. La máquina, el alma y el lugar se unen para dar un mensaje. Uno de intercambio que moviliza a otros tiempos, como si fuese ayer.
A este pueblo de caras blancas lo une la tradición. Avanzan junto a herederos sedientos, que son el latido de estas tierras.
…
Fotos y texto: Gonzalo Medina