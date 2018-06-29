Advertisement

Imperdible

29 de junio de 2018

En fotos, la actividad artesanal de los caleros en Los Berros

7:15 pm

Con un fotoreportaje te mostramos el día de trabajo de un grupo de obreros que, desafiando el peligro de la actividad, producen cal a la vieja usanza.

Con un fotoreportaje te mostramos el día de trabajo de un grupo de obreros que, desafiando el peligro de la actividad, producen cal a la vieja usanza.

Golpes en las rocas como salteando el tiempo, pico y pala de color blanco cual manto de pureza. Fuego interno, expresión y grito de una actividad tan antigua como la conquista. La producción de cal de manera artesanal.

Es que en el sur, hombres gimen y sudan a la par de las entrañas de esta tierra. La máquina, el alma y el lugar se unen para dar un mensaje. Uno de intercambio que moviliza a otros tiempos, como si fuese ayer.

A este pueblo de caras blancas lo une la tradición. Avanzan junto a herederos sedientos, que son el latido de estas tierras.

 

Fotos y texto: Gonzalo Medina

¿QUE SENTIS?

¿Te gustó ésta noticia?
  • Me sorprende
  • Me gusta
  • Me indigna
  • Me calienta
  • Me enloquece
  • Me resbala

COMENTARIOS

¿Será?
diario huarpe

Tras la primera rueda, la matemática tiene a su campeón

Mirá el posible 11

Así formará Francia para intentar doblegar a Argentina

¿A quién elegís?

¿Pavón le gana el puesto a Higuaín?

TE PUEDE INTERESAR

Medidas de fuerza

Universitarios van al paro el martes y peligra la toma de exámenes

Por la situación del país

Aumentan los alumnos en las ciencias blandas y disminuyen en Ingeniería

El próximo martes

UDAP adhiere al paro de Ctera con una jornada de reflexión

En la cena de Adepa

Lorenzetti: "Movimientos dentro de Internet pueden condicionar la libertad de expresión"

© 1998 - 2018 DiarioHuarpe.com
Todos los derechos reservados