Mirá las fotos más populares de Instagram en el 2017

Todos los años, la famosa red social realiza el top 10 de las publicaciones más famosas de los últimos 12 meses.

Todos los años, la red social más famosa en los últimos tiempos realiza un rankingcon las fotografías que más “me gusta” recibieron.

En el ranking del 2017 hay fotos de solo 3 celebridades. Se trata de Beyoncé, Cristiano Ronaldo y Selena Gómez. Éstos, tuvieron las publicaciones más exitosas.

Mirá las fotos más populares:

We would like to share our love and happiness. We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

A Alana Martina acaba de nascer! Tanto a Geo como a Alana estão muito bem! Estamos todos muito felizes! ❤️

A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on

I’m very aware some of my fans had noticed I was laying low for part of the summer and questioning why I wasn’t promoting my new music, which I was extremely proud of. So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health. I honestly look forward to sharing with you, soon my journey through these past several months as I have always wanted to do with you. Until then I want to publicly thank my family and incredible team of doctors for everything they have done for me prior to and post-surgery. And finally, there aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis. Lupus continues to be very misunderstood but progress is being made. For more information regarding Lupus please go to the Lupus Research Alliance website: www.lupusresearch.org/ -by grace through faith

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today. 🙏🏽❤️👨🏽👩🏽👧🏽👶🏾👶🏾

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on

So happy to be able to hold the two new loves of my life 🙏❤

A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

Family mood ❤️❤️❤️❤️

A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano) on

Thank you for all of my bday love. I couldn't be more blessed. A lot of you don't realize how much you mean to me. I. Love. You. –think 25 is going to be epic. xo

A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) on

