Mirá las fotos más populares de Instagram en el 2017
Todos los años, la famosa red social realiza el top 10 de las publicaciones más famosas de los últimos 12 meses.
Todos los años, la red social más famosa en los últimos tiempos realiza un rankingcon las fotografías que más “me gusta” recibieron.
En el ranking del 2017 hay fotos de solo 3 celebridades. Se trata de Beyoncé, Cristiano Ronaldo y Selena Gómez. Éstos, tuvieron las publicaciones más exitosas.
I’m very aware some of my fans had noticed I was laying low for part of the summer and questioning why I wasn’t promoting my new music, which I was extremely proud of. So I found out I needed to get a kidney transplant due to my Lupus and was recovering. It was what I needed to do for my overall health. I honestly look forward to sharing with you, soon my journey through these past several months as I have always wanted to do with you. Until then I want to publicly thank my family and incredible team of doctors for everything they have done for me prior to and post-surgery. And finally, there aren’t words to describe how I can possibly thank my beautiful friend Francia Raisa. She gave me the ultimate gift and sacrifice by donating her kidney to me. I am incredibly blessed. I love you so much sis. Lupus continues to be very misunderstood but progress is being made. For more information regarding Lupus please go to the Lupus Research Alliance website: www.lupusresearch.org/ -by grace through faith
¿QUE SENTIS?
COMENTARIOS
TE PUEDE INTERESAR