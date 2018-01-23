Estos son los nominados para los Premios Oscar 2018

La Academia de Artes y Ciencias Cinematográficas de Hollywood dio a conocer quienes son los nominados a la edición número 90 de los Premios Oscar.

Desde el Teatro Samuel Goldwyn de Beberly Hills se anunció a los candidatos que competirán en las 24 categorías por una estatuilla.

Jimmy Kimmel será el anfitrión de la ceremonia a realizarse el domingo 4 de marzo, día en que se conocerá a los ganadores.

Los nominados a los Oscar

Mejor película

Call me by your name

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

Get Out

Lady Bird

Phantom Thread

The Post

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Director

Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk

Jordan Peele, Get Out

Greta Gerwig, Lady Bird

Paul Thomas Anderson, Phantom Tread

Guillermo del Toro, The Shape of Water

Actriz protagónica:

Sally Hawkings, The Shape of Water

Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Margot Robbie, I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

Meryl Streep, The Post

Actor protagónico

Timothée Chalamet, Call me by your name

Daniel Day Lewis, Phantom Tread

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel Esquire

Guión original

The Big Sick, Emily V. Gordon y Kumail Nanjiani

Get Out, Jordan Peele

Lady Bird, Greta Gerwig

The Shape of Water, Guillermo del Toro y Vanessa Taylor

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Martin McDonagh

Guión adaptado

Call Me By Your Name

The Disaster Artist

Logan

Molly’s Game

Mudbound

Película de animación

Boss Baby, Tom McGrath y Ramsey Naito

The Breadwinner, Nora Twomey y Anthony Leo

Coco, Lee Unkrich y Darla K. Anderson

Ferdinand, Carlos Saldanha

Loving Vincent, Dorota Kabiela, Hugh Welchman e Ivan Mactaggart

Canción original

Mighty River, Mudbound

Mistery of Love, Call me by your name

Remember me, Coco

Stand Up For Something, Marshall

This is Me, The Greatest Showman

Documental

Abacus: Small Enough To Jail

Faces Places

Icarus

Last Men in Aleeppo

Strong Island

Documental corto

Edith+Eddie

Heaven is a Traffic Jam on the 405

Heroin(e)

Knide Skills

Traffic Stop

Película en lengua extranjera

A Fantastic Woman (Chile)

The Insult (Líbano)

Loveless (Rusia)

On Body And Soul (Hungría)

The Square (Suecia)

Actor de reparto

Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards, Outside Ebbing, Missuri

Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water

Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World

Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards, Outside Ebbing, Missuri

Actriz de reparto

Mary J. Blige, Mudbound

Allison Janney, I, Tonya

Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread

Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water

Fotografía

Blade Runner 2049, Roger A. Deakins

Darkest Hour, Bruno Delbonnel

Dunkirk, Hayte van Hoytema

Mudbound, Rachel Morrison

The Shape of Water, Dan Laustsen

Montaje

Baby Driver

Dunkirk

I, Tonya

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Diseño de producción

Blade Runner 2049, Dennis Gassner y Alessandra Querzola

Beauty and the Best, Sarah Greenwood y Katie Spencer

Darkest Hour, Sarah Greenwood y Katie Spencer

Dunkirk, Nathan Crowley, Gary Fettis

The Shape of Water, Paul Denham Austerberry y Shane Vieau y Jeff Melvin

Diseño de vestuario

Beaty and the Best, Jaqueline Durran

Darkest Hour, Jacqueline Durran

Phantom Thread, Mark Bridges

The Shape of Water, Luis Sequeira

Victoria & Abdul, Consolata Boyle

Maquillaje y Peinado

Darkest Hour, Kasuhiro Tsuji, David Molinowski y Lucy Sibbick

Victoria & Abdul, Daniel Phillips y Lou Sheppard

Wonder, Arjen Tuiten

Sonido

Baby Driver, Julian Slater

Blade Runner 2049, Mark Mangini y Theo Green

Dunkirk, Richard King y Alex Gibson

The Shape of Water, Nathan Robitaile y Nelson Ferreira

Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Matthew Wood y Ren Klyce

Mezcla de sonido

Baby Driver, Julian Slater, Tim Cavagin y Mary H. Ellis

Blade Runner 2049, Ron Bartlett, Doug Hemphill y Mac Ruth

Dunkirk, Mark Weingarten, Gregg Landaker y Gary A. Rizzo

The Shape of Water, Christian Cooke, Brad Zoern y Glen Gouthier

Star Wars: The Last Jedi, David Parker Michael Semanick, Ren Klyce y Stuart Wilson

Cortometraje

Dekalb Elementary, Reed Van Dyk

The Eleven O’Clock, Derin Seale y Josh Lawson

My Nephew Emmett, Kevin Wilson, Jr.

The Silent Child, Chris Overton y Rachel Shenton

Watu Wote / All of us, Katja Benrath y Tobias Rosen

Banda sonora

Dunkirk, Hans Zimmer

Phantom Thread, Jonny Greenwood

The Shape of Water, Alexandre Desplat

Star Wars: The Last Jedi, John Williams

Three Billboards, Outside Ebbing, Missuri, Carter Burwell

Efectos visuales

Blade Runner 2049, John Nelson, Gerd Nefzer, Paul Lambert y Richard R. Hoover

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Christopher Towsend, Guy Williams, Jonathan Fawkner y Dan Sudick

Kong: Skull Island, Stephen Rosenbaum, Jeff White, Scott Benza y Mike Meinardus

Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Ben Morris, Mike Mulholland, Neal Scanlan y Chris Corbould

War for the Planet of the Apes, Joe Letteri, Daniel Barret, Dan Lemmon y Joeol Whist