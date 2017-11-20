Realiza arte con una parte de su cuerpo poco común
Sara Shakeel es una odontóloga que utiliza Instagram para romper con los estereotipos de belleza al exhibir una parte de su cuerpo, pero de una manera diferente.
Se trata de Sara Shakeel, que utiliza Instagram para romper con los estereotipos de belleza al exhibir sus estrías, pero de una manera diferente. “He visto crecer mis estrías desde el día en que comencé a engordar. De donde vengo y vivo, estar del lado ‘de las gorditas’ o incluso hablar de estrías no es algo de lo que uno esté orgulloso”, confiesa en la red social fotográfica por excelencia.
La muchacha trabaja de dentista, pero desde hace un tiempo, empezó a estudiar diseño y aprendió a utilizar el Photoshop, de esta manera comenzó a hacer sus propios montajes. Desde entonces se dedica a embellecer “algo que la sociedad ve como un defecto, las estrías”, asegura.
“Honestamente, antes de subir las fotos, pensé en por qué alguien estaría interesado en mi concepto de las estrías convertidas en brillo o cristales. ¡Dios mío, estaba tan equivocada!”, explica la joven que ya cuenta con más de 230 mil seguidores.
