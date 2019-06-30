Se sacó una selfie y descubrió un terrorífico detalle

Una locutora australiana compartió la foto en su cuenta de Instagram y en pocas horas se hizo viral.
Kate Langbroek es una mujer australiana que se fue a vivir a Italia con su familia. Se mudó a un increíble palacio en Bolonia, que tiene algunas partes construidas en el 1300 o antes.
Mientras lo están refaccionando, llevó a algunos amigos a conocer el lugar y se paró frente a unos espejos del 1700. Se sacó una selfie y se llevó una sorpresa. Llegó al ver la imagen con un poco más de detalle.
"¿Miren por encima de mi cabeza? ¿Qué carajos es eso?" Escribió la locutora para preguntarle a sus seguidores si, al igual que ella, veían una figura espectral, vestida de novia o de monja.
Algunos usuarios afirmaron que se podía tratar de un maniquí o un efecto del desgaste en el espejo. Otros, como ella, creen que el espejo permite "mirar hacia el pasado".
People who are following our family’s move to Italy may know of our waiting waiting waiting (Italian style) to move onto our permanent apartment - so when @davoandy and @tashprendergast blew into bologna, we took them on a tour to check on its progress. It’s in an old palazzo... some of it built in the 1300s, and there are three giant mirrors in the lounge, apparently from the 1700s. So much age. I said to Tash “I always think if I turn around really quickly, I’ll be able to see the past in this mirror...” So we were laughing, and decided to take a selfie to see if anything would appear. Look over my head. WTF is that??? Also, I hope if that white apparition is a ghost that it at least pitches in with the renos so we can finally move in.🙏 👻 #wescreamed #withlaughter #sixtakeitaly❤️🇮🇹💚 #possiblyseven #romewasntbuiltinaday
“Las personas que están siguiendo el traslado de nuestra familia a Italia saben de nuestra espera para mudarnos a nuestro departamento de Bolonia. Está en un antiguo palacio algunos de ellos construidos en el siglo XIV, y hay tres espejos gigantes en el salón, aparentemente del siglo XVIII. Tanta edad. Le dije a Tash: ‘Siempre pienso que si me doy la vuelta muy rápido, podré ver el pasado en este espejo‘”, describió la mujer en el posteo.
