Premios Globos de Oro 2017: conocé a los nominados

Este domingo 8 de enero se realizará la 74ª edición de los Globos de Oro, premios conocidos como la antesala de los Oscar. Con Jimmy Fallon como anfitrión, estrellas del cine y la TV se reunirán en el hotel Beverly Hilton de Los Ängeles.

En cine se destacan como favoritas La La Land, Moonlight y Manchester by the sea, mientras que en TV amenazan con quitarle protagonismo a Game of Thrones títulos como This is us, Westworld, Stranger Things, y The Crown.

A continuación los nominados:

CINE

MEJOR PELÍCULA DRAMÁTICA

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

Lion

Manchester by the Sea

Moonlight

MEJOR PELÍCULA DE COMEDIA

20.th Century Women

Deadpool

Florence Foster Jenkins

La La Land

Sing Street

MEJOR DIRECTOR

Damien Chazelle, La La Land

Tom Ford, Nocturnal Animals

Mel Gibson, Hacksaw Ridge

Barry Jenkins, Moonlight

Kenneth Lonergan, Manchester by the Sea

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE CINE EN DRAMA

Amy Adams, Arrival

Jessica Chastain, Miss Sloane

Isabelle Huppert, Elle

Ruth Negga, Loving

Natalie Portman, Jackie

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE CINE EN COMEDIA O MUSICAL

Annette Bening, 20.th Century Women

Lily Collins, Rules Don’t Apply

Hailee Steinfeld, The Edge of Seventeen

Emma Stone, La La Land

Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN CINE

Viola Davis, Fences

Naomie Harris, Moonlight

Nicole Kidman, Lion

Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures

Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea

MEJOR ACTOR DE CINE EN DRAMA

Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea

Joel Edgerton, Loving

Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge

Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic

Denzel Washington, Fences

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN CINE

Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water

Simon Helberg, Florence Foster Jenkins

Dev Patel, Lion

Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Nocturnal Animals

MEJOR ACTOR DE CINE EN COMEDIA O MUSICAL

Colin Farrell, The Lobster

Ryan Gosling, La La Land

Hugh Grant, Florence Foster Jenkins

Jonah Hill, War Dogs

Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool

MEJOR PELÍCULA EN LENGUA EXTRANJERA

Divines

Elle

Neruda

The Salesman

Toni Erdmann

TELEVISIÓN

MEJOR SERIE DE TV DRAMÁTICA

The Crown

Game of Thrones

Stranger Things

This Is Us

Westworld

MEJOR ACTRIZ EN TV DRAMA

Caitriona Balfe, Outlander

Claire Foy, The Crown

Keri Russell, The Americans

Winona Ryder, Stranger Things

Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld

MEJOR ACTOR EN TV COMEDIA O MUSICAL

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Gael Garcia Bernal, Mozart in the Jungle

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Nick Nolte, Graves

Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent

MEJOR ACTOR DRAMA

Rami Malek, Mr. Robot

Matthew Rhys, The Americans

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan

Billy Bob Thornton, Goliath

MEJOR PELÍCULA PARA TV O MINISERIE

American Crime

The Dresser

The Night Manager

The Night Of

The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

MEJOR ACTOR EN MINISERIE

Riz Ahmed, The Night Of

Bryan Cranston, All the Way

Tom Hiddleston, The Night Manager

John Turturro, The Night Of

Courtney B. Vance, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

MEJOR COMEDIA

Atlanta

Black-ish

Mozart in the Jungle

Transparent

Veep

MEJOR ACTRIZ EN MINISERIE

Felicity Huffman, American Crime

Riley Keough, The Girlfriend Experience

Sarah Paulson, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Charlotte Rampling, London Spy

Kerry Washington, Confirmation

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO EN TV

Sterling K. Brown, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Hugh Laurie, The Night Manager

John Lithgow, The Crown

Christian Slater, Mr. Robot

John Travolta, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO EN TV

Olivia Colman, The Night Manager

Lena Headey, Game of Thrones

Chrissy Metz, This Is Us

Mandy Moore, This Is Us

Thandie Newton, Westworld

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE TV EN COMEDIA O MUSICAL

Rachel Bloom, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

Sarah Jessica Parker, Divorce

Issa Rae, Insecure

Gina Rodriguez, Jane the Virgin

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish