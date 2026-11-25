José Emiliano Muñoz, a lawyer, notary and university lecturer from San Juan, announced the forthcoming publication of his book La Función Notarial en la Actividad Minera. Instrumentación, seguridad jurídica y práctica profesional (The Notarial Role in Mining: Documentation, Legal Certainty and Professional Practice). To be published by Ediciones Jurídicas, the book examines the role of notaries in an industry that is expanding and changing in the province.

“This work grew out of my interest in exploring an area of law that, despite its importance, has received relatively little attention from the perspective of our profession,” Muñoz told Diario Huarpe.

Through his work in San Juan, Muñoz had seen firsthand the changes brought by mining and the questions they raised beyond economics and production. Mining, he said, presents legal challenges as well as economic, technical and production challenges. He began looking at how notaries could help an industry that depends on predictability, suitable legal instruments and sound legal relationships.

What the book covers

The book connects mining law with notarial practice by examining concessions, exploration and extraction rights, the transfer of mining rights, easements, contracts and guarantees.

Muñoz said his aim was to interpret those legal concepts so readers could see how they apply to the day-to-day work of a notary. Existing research on mining law, he added, still leaves room to examine the particular responsibilities and tools of the notarial profession.

“Legal certainty is not an abstract concept. It is built through concrete acts, properly drafted documents and professionals committed to their role,” he said.

A perspective from San Juan

For Muñoz, writing the book in San Juan mattered because mining plays a prominent role in the province’s economy. He said it offered a chance to contribute academic work on a subject with considerable scope for further research and to help legal professionals respond to changes in society and industry.

Publication plans and intended readers

Ediciones Jurídicas is preparing the book for publication. The release date, launch details and purchasing options had yet to be announced when Diario Huarpe interviewed Muñoz.

The book is intended as a reference for notaries, lawyers, students and mining professionals. Muñoz also hopes it will prompt further research and discussion about the ways notaries can work with the sector. He credited colleagues who strengthen the profession in Argentina through training, research and responsible practice.

San Juan, he said, can play a leading role in mining development and also produce the specialized knowledge that supports it.

Read the original article in Spanish.