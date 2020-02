Montañas, pavos reales y altos vuelos: así retratan los extranjeros al KiteFest

KITEFEST ARGENTINA 2020 🙌🏼 @kitefest_argentina Extremely happy to be back to this amazing event one more time!!! So many people getting reunited to have fun all together with the best elements, wind and music 🥳 I’m here joining the Experiencie Pro which consists on kiteclinics and sessions with a limited group of people. Bring it on 🔥 #kitefestargentina #windvoyager #brunotti #nomattertheconditions #slingshotkite #kiteboarding #letskitesurf #kitesurfingworld #thekiteshot #kitesurfing #kitegirls #travel #friends #fun #sun #beach #paradise #kite #kitesurf #beachlife #happy

