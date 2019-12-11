DiCaprio, Driver, Phoenix, Hanks, Pacino y Pesci candidatos a los premios del Sindicato de Actores

POR AGENCIA TÉLAM Hace 2 horas

"Había una vez en… Hollywood”, de Quentin Tarantino; "El irlandés" de Martin Scorsese; “Historia de un matrimonio”, de Noah Baumbach y "Escándalo" de Jay Roach, recibieron cuatro nominaciones a los premios del sindicato de actores SAG (por su sigla en inglés) en producciones cinematográficas.



"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" con Rachel Brosnanhan lideró grupo de las producciones televisivas, con tres candidaturas.



Entre el resto de las más candidateadas producidas para plataformas televisivas figuran “Game of Thrones”, “The Crown”, “The Handmaid’s Tale”, “Chernobyl” y “The Kominsky’s Method”.



La ceremonia organizada por el Sindicato de Actores del Cine, la Televisión y la Radio de los Estados Unidos, tendrá lugar el 19 de enero de 2020 en el Auditorio Shrine, de Los Angeles.



Los candidatos a los premios destinados a cine son:







Mejor Actor



Christian Bale (“Contra lo imposible”)



Leonardo DiCaprio (“Había una vez en… Hollywood”)



Adam Driver (“Historia de un matrimonio”)



Taron Egerton (“Rocketman”)



Joaquin Phoenix (“Guasón”)







Mejor Actriz



Cynthia Erivo (“Harriet”)



Scarlett Johansson (“Historia de un matrimonio”)



Lupita Nyong’o (“Nosotros”)



Charlize Theron (“El escándalo”)



Renée Zellweger (“Judy”)







Actor de Reparto



Jamie Foxx (“Just Mercy”)



Tom Hanks (“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”)



Al Pacino (“El irlandés”)



Joe Pesci (“El irlandés”)



Brad Pitt (“Había una vez en… Hollywood”)







Actriz de Reparto



Laura Dern (“Historia de un matrimonio”)



Scarlett Johansson (“Jojo Rabbit”)



Nicole Kidman (“Escándalo”)



Jennifer Lopez (“Estafadoras de Wall Street”)



Margot Robbie (“Escándalo”)







Mejor Elenco



“Escándalo” (Lionsgate)



“El irlandés” (Netflix)



“Jojo Rabbit” (Fox)



“Había una vez en… Hollywood” (Sony)



“Parasite” (Neon)







Mejor Equipo de Dobles



“Avengers: Endgame”



“Contra lo imposible”



“El irlandés”



“Guasón”



“Había una vez en Hollywood”







Los candidatos a los premios de producciones para televisión son:







Mejor Actor en Telefilm o Miniserie:



Mahershala Ali (“True Detective”)



Russell Crowe (“The Loudest Voice”)



Jared Harris (“Chernobyl”)



Jharrel Jerome (“When They See Us”)



Sam Rockwell (“Fosse/Verdon”)







Mejor Actriz en Telefilm o Miniserie



Patricia Arquette (“The Act”)



Toni Collette (“Unbelievable”)



Joey King (“The Act”)



Emily Watson (“Chernobyl”)



Michelle Williams (“Fosse/Verdon”)







Mejor Actor en Serie Dramática



Sterling K. Brown (“This Is Us”)



Steve Carell (“The Morning Show”)



Billy Crudup (“The Morning Show”)



Peter Dinklage (“Game of Thrones”)



David Harbour (“Stranger Things”)







Mejor Actriz en Serie Dramática



Jennifer Aniston (“The Morning Show”)



Helena Bonham Carter (“The Crown”)



Olivia Colman (“The Crown”)



Jodie Comer (“Killing Eve”)



Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)







Mejor Actor en Serie Comedia



Alan Arkin (“The Kominsky Method”)



Michael Douglas (“The Kominsky Method”)



Bill Hader (“Barry”)



Andrew Scott (“Fleabag”)



Tony Shalhoub (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)







Mejor Actriz en Serie (Comedia)



Cristina Applegate (“Dead to Me”)



Alex Borstein (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)



Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”)



Catherine O’Hara (“Schitt’s Creek”)



Phoebe Waller-Bridge (“Fleabag”)







Mejor Elenco en Serie Dramática



“Big Little Lies” (HBO)



“The Crown” (Netflix)



“Game of Thrones” (HBO)



“The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)



“Stranger Things” (Netflix)







Mejor Elenco en Serie Comedia



“Barry” (HBO)



“Fleabag” (Amazon)



“The Kominsky Method” (Netflix)



“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel” (Amazon)



“Schitt’s Creek” (CBC Television)







Mejor Equipo de Dobles en Serie



“Game of Thrones”



“Glow”



“Stranger Things”



“The Walking Dead”



“Watchman”