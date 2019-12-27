Un grupo de bomberos de Australia hizo un almanaque con fotos en las que se los puede ver con el torso desnudo, posando con animales y hasta con gorros de Navidad. Debido a la demanda, este calendario tendrá algunos bomberos de Francia y Alemania y ya hasta se piensa en un almanaque internacional.
Las fotografías fueron compartidas a través de la red social Instagram donde obtuvieron una gran cantidad de likes y de comentarios. Debido a ello, rápidamente se viralizaron.
MIRÁ TAMBIÉN
No le alcanzaba para comprar un medicamento y una “Mamá Noel” se lo regaló
Algunas fotos:
We know you may have the Monday blues but these Aussie firefighters and gorgeous puppers will surely make everybody smile! Our 2019 Dog Calendar is on sale now! #bomberos #pompier #brandweer #feuerwehr #firefighter #fireman #puppies #rescuepuppy #adopt #adoptdontshop @safehavenanimalrescueinc #australianfirefighterscalendar #australia
We know you may have the Monday blues but these Aussie firefighters and gorgeous puppers will surely make everybody smile! Our 2019 Dog Calendar is on sale now! #bomberos #pompier #brandweer #feuerwehr #firefighter #fireman #puppies #rescuepuppy #adopt #adoptdontshop @safehavenanimalrescueinc #australianfirefighterscalendar #australia
Start 2019 off in a very Australian way! 🥳🎉 The iconic Australian Firefighters Calendar is in its 26th year of publication and we have 5 different gorgeous calendars for you to chose from 💖👨🚒 #santa #christmas #presents #gifts #giftsforhim #giftsforher #newyear #newyearseve #2019 #calendar #calendar2019 #hiphiphooray #australia #australianfirefighterscalendar #firefighter #firefighters #bomberos #pompier #brandweer #feuerwehr
Just because its Christmas doesn't mean you can't still love a cute little Easter Bunny! 🐰👨🚒💖 Get your 2020 Farm Animal calendar now! 🐰🐷🐔🐥🦆🐴 Don't miss out as stock is running low. We ship worldwide! ✈️🌏 *Overseas customers please be aware of your country's tax free import threshold. #lastminutepresents #christmas #presents #gifts #firefighters #animals #farmanimals #australia
AVOID LINING UP AT THE POST OFFICE THIS CHRISTMAS!!! 📦❌🎄 Don’t miss the postal deadlines and be heartbroken...order today! 💔 We ship worldwide ✈️🌏 and we subsidise the shipping costs so it is cheaper for you to mail the calendars straight from our website to your friends! You don’t need to do a thing other than purchase it online, sit back and relax! 💆🏼♀️🥂🎅🏼🎁✅ *Overseas customers please be aware of your country’s tax free thresholds when ordering. #australia #firefighter #calendar #christmas gifts #presents #gifts
Just because its Christmas doesn't mean you can't still love a cute little Easter Bunny! 🐰👨🚒💖 Get your 2020 Farm Animal calendar now! 🐰🐷🐔🐥🦆🐴 Don't miss out as stock is running low. We ship worldwide! ✈️🌏 *Overseas customers please be aware of your country's tax free import threshold. #lastminutepresents #christmas #presents #gifts #firefighters #animals #farmanimals #australia
Know a hot firefighter? Do you have an Australian brother, husband, boyfriend, work mate or friend who you think should be in the worlds biggest selling calendar??? 👨🏼🚒😍 We are taking nominations and applications now for the 2020 Australian Firefighters Calendar which will be shot on the Gold Coast in May 2019 ✈️☀️ Please send us a message with photos via DM, messenger or online application at www.australianfirefighterscalendar.com #australia #australianfirefighterscalendar #firefighter #firefit #fireman #firefighters #nominations #hotguys
Christmas is just 3 weeks away!!! Yippee!!! 🎅🦌🎄🎁👨🚒💖🎅🦌🎄🎁👨🚒💖🎅#firefighters #firefighter #firefit #australianfirefighterscalendar #firefighterscalendar #firefit #christmas #xmas #presents #gifts #giftsforher #giftsforhim #countdown #fire #australia #malamutesofinstagram #malamutes #bomberos #pompier #brandweer #feuerwehr #holidays #summer #whitexmas #whitechristmas #snow #festivespirit #santa #elves #santashelpers @dave.raciti @lukewood88 @caleking_fit @shamroqinc