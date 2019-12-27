AHORA

Bomberos hicieron un calendario que incendió las redes

A través de Instagram compartieron varias imágenes que son parte del almanaque y rápidamente recibieron una gran cantidad de comentarios y likes.

POR REDACCIÓN

Hace 1 hora

Un grupo de bomberos de Australia hizo un almanaque con fotos en las que se los puede ver con el torso desnudo, posando con animales y hasta con gorros de Navidad. Debido a la demanda, este calendario tendrá algunos bomberos de Francia y Alemania y ya hasta se piensa en un almanaque internacional.

Las fotografías fueron compartidas a través de la red social Instagram donde obtuvieron una gran cantidad de likes y de comentarios. Debido a ello, rápidamente se viralizaron.

Algunas fotos: 

