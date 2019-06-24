AHORA

Así jugará el mundial la Selección Sub 19 en Villanova

Los chicos que dirige Juan Manuel Garcés ya están en Villanova, donde se disputará el Mundial de la categoría a partir del 29 de este mes. Entrá a la nota y conocé todo el fixture de la Sub 19.

POR REDACCIÓN

Hace 2 horas

El primero de los campeonato mundiales de Hockey sobre Patines en comenzar, será el que jueguen los chicos de la Selección Sub 19 en Villanova desde el 29 de junio al 5 de julio. Allí se destaca la participación del combinado nacional que dirige el "Pájaro" Juan Manuel Garcés.

 

 

RINK HOCKEY

U19 – CHAMPIONSHIP’S

 

 

PROGRAMA GENERAL

Días

Ciudad

hora

Descripción

27 Junio

Vilanova i la Geltrú

---

Referees arrival

28 Junio

Vilanova i la Geltrú

12:00

 WS-RHTC Information meeting – Delegates

 

28 Junio

Vilanova i la Geltrú

13:00

 WS-RHTC Information meeting - Referees

29 Junio -05 Julio

Vilanova i la Geltrú

---

U19 Competencia

04 Julio

Barcelona

15:30

 Apertura de Ceremonia

 

 

 

 

 

                 

 

 

 

 

 14 Julio

Barcelona

17:30

Cierre de Ceremonia

 

 

WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

GRUPO A

GRUPO B

PORTUGAL

ESPAÑA

COLOMBIA

CHILE

ESTADOS UNIDOS

SUIZA

ITALIA

ARGENTINA

INTERCONTINENTAL CHAMPIONSHIP

EGIPTO

GRAN BRETAÑA

MOZAMBIQUE

INDIA

ANDORRA

Pg.1

 

Día

Hora

Descripción

 

 

 

 

VIERNES

28 JUNIO

 

 

04:00h

Se abre la pista

 

Entrenamientos oficiales

 

Intercontinental Championship

05:00h

MOZAMBIQUE

05:30h

EGIPTO

06:00h

ANDORRA

06:30h

INDIA

07:00h

GRAN BRETAÑA

07:30h

Cierre de Sesión

 

 

 

World Championship

05:00h

 Se abre la pista

06:00h

ESTADOS UNIDOS

06:30h

SUIZA

07:00h

COLOMBIA

07:30h

CHILE

08:00h

ARGENTINA

08:30h

ITALIA

09:00h

ESPAÑA

14:30h

PORTUGAL

20:00h

Cierre de Sesión

 

 

Day

Time

Description

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

SÁBADO

      29 JUNIO

05:30h

Se abre la pista

 

Intercontinental Championship

07:00h

Egipto – Gran Bretaña

09:00h

India - Mozambique

 

 

 

World Championship

11:00h

Chile – Suiza

13:00h

Colombia – Estados Unidos

15:00h

España – Argentina

17:00h

Portugal – Italia

19:00h

Cierre de Sesión

 

 

Day

Time

Description

 

 

 

 

 

DOMINGO

30 JUNIO

05:30h

Se abre la pista

 

Intercontinental Championship

07:00h

Egipto - Mozambique

09:00h

Andorra – Gran Bretaña

 

 

 

World Championship

11:00h

Argentina - Chile

13:00h

Italia - Colombia

15:00h

Suiza - España

17:00h

Estados Unidos - Portugal

19:00h

Cierre de Sesión

 

 

Day

Time

Description

 

 

 

 

 

 

LUNES

01 JULIO

05:30h

Se abre la pista

 

Intercontinental Championship

07:00h

India - Egipto

09:00h

Mozambique - Andorra        

 

 

 

World Championship

11:00h

Suiza - Argentina

13:00h

Colombia - Portugal

15:00h

Chile - España

17:00h

Estados Unidos - Italia

19:00h

Cierre de Sesión

 

 

Day

Time

Description

 

 

 

MARTES

02 JULIO

08:00h

Se abre la pista

 

World Championship

09:30h

¼ Final

12:00h

¼ Final

14:30h

¼ Final

17:00h

¼ Final

19:00h

Cierre de Sesión

 

 

Day

Time

Description

 

 

 

 

 

 

MIÉRCOLES

03 JULIO

04:00h

Se abre la pista

 

Intercontinental Championship

05:30h

Andorra – India

07:30h

Mozambique – Gran Bretaña

 

 

 

World Championship

09:30h

5th – 8th:

12:00h

5th – 8th

14:30h

Semifinal:

17:00h

Semifinal:

19:00h

Cierre de Sesión

 

 

Day

Time

Description

 

 

 

 

 

JUEVES

04 JULIO

04:00h

Se abre la pista

 

Intercontinental Championship

05:30h

India – Great Britain

07:30h

Andorra – Egypt

19:00h

 Awards Ceremony

 Intercontinental Championship U19 Men

 

World Championship

10:00h

7th – 8th position:

12:30h

5th – 6th position:

14:00h

Cierre de Sesión

 

 

Day

Time

Description

 

 

VIERNES

05 JULIO

13:00h

Se abre la pista

 

World Championship

14:30h

3rd – 4th position:

17:00h

FINAL: 

18:30h

Ceremonia de Premiaciòn

World Championship U19 Men

19:00h

Cierre de Sesión

 

