Así jugará el mundial la Selección Sub 19 en Villanova

Los chicos que dirige Juan Manuel Garcés ya están en Villanova, donde se disputará el Mundial de la categoría a partir del 29 de este mes. Entrá a la nota y conocé todo el fixture de la Sub 19.
El primero de los campeonato mundiales de Hockey sobre Patines en comenzar, será el que jueguen los chicos de la Selección Sub 19 en Villanova desde el 29 de junio al 5 de julio. Allí se destaca la participación del combinado nacional que dirige el "Pájaro" Juan Manuel Garcés.
RINK HOCKEY
U19 – CHAMPIONSHIP’S
PROGRAMA GENERAL
Días
Ciudad
hora
Descripción
27 Junio
Vilanova i la Geltrú
---
Referees arrival
28 Junio
Vilanova i la Geltrú
12:00
WS-RHTC Information meeting – Delegates
28 Junio
Vilanova i la Geltrú
13:00
WS-RHTC Information meeting - Referees
29 Junio -05 Julio
Vilanova i la Geltrú
---
U19 Competencia
04 Julio
Barcelona
15:30
Apertura de Ceremonia
14 Julio
Barcelona
17:30
Cierre de Ceremonia
WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP
GRUPO A
GRUPO B
PORTUGAL
ESPAÑA
COLOMBIA
CHILE
ESTADOS UNIDOS
SUIZA
ITALIA
ARGENTINA
INTERCONTINENTAL CHAMPIONSHIP
EGIPTO
GRAN BRETAÑA
MOZAMBIQUE
INDIA
ANDORRA
Pg.1
Día
Hora
Descripción
VIERNES
28 JUNIO
04:00h
Se abre la pista
Entrenamientos oficiales
Intercontinental Championship
05:00h
MOZAMBIQUE
05:30h
EGIPTO
06:00h
ANDORRA
06:30h
INDIA
07:00h
GRAN BRETAÑA
07:30h
Cierre de Sesión
World Championship
05:00h
Se abre la pista
06:00h
ESTADOS UNIDOS
06:30h
SUIZA
07:00h
COLOMBIA
07:30h
CHILE
08:00h
ARGENTINA
08:30h
ITALIA
09:00h
ESPAÑA
14:30h
PORTUGAL
20:00h
Cierre de Sesión
Day
Time
Description
SÁBADO
29 JUNIO
05:30h
Se abre la pista
Intercontinental Championship
07:00h
Egipto – Gran Bretaña
09:00h
India - Mozambique
World Championship
11:00h
Chile – Suiza
13:00h
Colombia – Estados Unidos
15:00h
España – Argentina
17:00h
Portugal – Italia
19:00h
Cierre de Sesión
Day
Time
Description
DOMINGO
30 JUNIO
05:30h
Se abre la pista
Intercontinental Championship
07:00h
Egipto - Mozambique
09:00h
Andorra – Gran Bretaña
World Championship
11:00h
Argentina - Chile
13:00h
Italia - Colombia
15:00h
Suiza - España
17:00h
Estados Unidos - Portugal
19:00h
Cierre de Sesión
Day
Time
Description
LUNES
01 JULIO
05:30h
Se abre la pista
Intercontinental Championship
07:00h
India - Egipto
09:00h
Mozambique - Andorra
World Championship
11:00h
Suiza - Argentina
13:00h
Colombia - Portugal
15:00h
Chile - España
17:00h
Estados Unidos - Italia
19:00h
Cierre de Sesión
Day
Time
Description
MARTES
02 JULIO
08:00h
Se abre la pista
World Championship
09:30h
¼ Final
12:00h
¼ Final
14:30h
¼ Final
17:00h
¼ Final
19:00h
Cierre de Sesión
Day
Time
Description
MIÉRCOLES
03 JULIO
04:00h
Se abre la pista
Intercontinental Championship
05:30h
Andorra – India
07:30h
Mozambique – Gran Bretaña
World Championship
09:30h
5th – 8th:
12:00h
5th – 8th :
14:30h
Semifinal:
17:00h
Semifinal:
19:00h
Cierre de Sesión
Day
Time
Description
JUEVES
04 JULIO
04:00h
Se abre la pista
Intercontinental Championship
05:30h
India – Great Britain
07:30h
Andorra – Egypt
19:00h
Awards Ceremony
Intercontinental Championship U19 Men
World Championship
10:00h
7th – 8th position:
12:30h
5th – 6th position:
14:00h
Cierre de Sesión
Day
Time
Description
VIERNES
05 JULIO
13:00h
Se abre la pista
World Championship
14:30h
3rd – 4th position:
17:00h
FINAL:
18:30h
Ceremonia de Premiaciòn
World Championship U19 Men
19:00h
Cierre de Sesión
