Se viralizó un video de gemelas que nacieron agarradas de la mano

A través de las redes sociales se viralizó el video de Genesis y Genevie, unas gemelas que cautivaron a todos minutos después de nacer. Es que, tras el parto, la mamá las coloca en su pecho y las pequeñas se toman de la mano. El momento quedó registrado ya que uno de los familiares estaba grabando todo.
Las niñas nacieron en 2018 pero su video se volvió viral en las últimas horas ya que miles de cuentas comenzaron a compartirlo. En la filmación, en Los Ángeles, California, se pueden escuchar las frases de sorpresa de quienes estaban presentes en la sala del hospital.
Celi, instructora de fitness y experta en nutrición, es la madre de estas dos niñas que decidió compartir en Instagram el emotivo momento que sus hijas protagonizaron. Los comentarios no tardaron en llegar a la publicación.
(For licensing and usage, contact : Licensing@viralhog.com) 06/01/18 Our babies where born ❤️🌟 Sister reaching over for her sisters hand 💕🌟 • • Friday 6/01/18 12:45PM I was finishing my quick arm workout at the gym 🤔. 2:00PM Doctors appointment to check the babies growth 👩🏻⚕️. 4:00PM Per Doctor I am being admitted into the hospital since I am already dilated & my water could break at any second The doctor had felt one of the babies foot during my exam 😂. I wasn’t allowed to go home or to get anything else or eat/drink anything from this point on. 4:30PM I call the hubby letting him know the babies will be arriving tonight 😳. 5:00-8:00pm Time is flying, I am being monitored for contractions, I am calling my parents & asking the nurse 100 questions. 8:00PM I meet the doctors & the team that will be delivering the babies. 9:00pm Babies are here 🌎 • • Everything turned out great, babies came out healthy, as crazy as all of this was I remained calm through the entire process & was never in any severe pain. I believe everything happens for a reason and everything just fell into place. Even though this wasn’t my original birth plan, I am thankful for how things turned out 🙏❤️ #usmcbaby #sandiegotwins #twinbirth #twinbelly #twincsection #twinmomlife #moditwins #twinsholdinghands #moditwinpregnancy #twinbellybump #identicalbabies #identicalsisters