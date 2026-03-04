Solimin’s Luciano Guglielmini: “We Must Become World-Class Mining Suppliers”

The expectations surrounding San Juan’s new mining cycle are also strongly felt among suppliers. In an exclusive interview with GRUPO HUARPE from PDAC 2026, Luciano Guglielmini, a San Juan entrepreneur and representative of the company Solimin, said that the local private sector must prepare to respond to projects of global scale.

“There is a sense that a new San Juan is coming, and it will likely be very positive for everyone,” he said after attending meetings with mining company executives during the convention organized by the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre.

The businessman highlighted the role of the provincial government in organizing meetings between suppliers and mining operators, which, he said, helps local companies better understand the moment the industry is going through.

“It’s very positive that the government is facilitating these meetings with company executives. When you sit down with the leaders of these projects, they bring you back to reality: this is coming, and we need to be ready,” he explained.

The Mining Industry Ahead

Guglielmini said that a recurring message in the halls of PDAC is that San Juan hosts world-class projects—and suppliers must be ready to match that level.

“These are world-class companies and projects, and I believe we must become world-class suppliers as well. That phrase is repeated throughout the convention,” he said.

According to Guglielmini, the challenge goes beyond technical expertise or accumulated experience. It will also depend on the overall capacity to respond to the scale of future copper developments.

“When this really takes off—in the best sense of the word—everything will be in short supply. Not just the services we provide, but infrastructure, roads, and access routes. We need to start working now to ensure we are not overwhelmed,” he warned.

Capacity and Planning

For the entrepreneur, one of the key challenges will be the scale of the mining projects expected for the province.

“Today Argentina cannot sustain two copper projects under construction at the same time. It needs to happen gradually and with proper preparation,” he said.

In that regard, he believes financing can be obtained, but the real challenge will lie in the productive and organizational capacity of supplier companies.

“Financing can be secured. The real issue is the capacity to produce and respond to projects of this magnitude,” he explained.

Becoming a World-Class Supplier

Guglielmini emphasized that the concept of becoming a world-class supplier goes far beyond the specific service each company offers.

“We need to evaluate what certifications we require, which environmental and social standards are expected, how we work with communities, and what role we play in our province,” he said.

He concluded with a reflection that summarizes the sector’s challenge: “Just as we demand high standards from mining companies, we must also demand the same from ourselves—as suppliers, as businesses, and as a community.”

