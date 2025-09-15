Veladero Mine: 10 Years After the Cyanide Spill — Testimonies of an Environmental Disaster (Barrick Gold Corporation, NYSE:GOLD)

A decade has passed since the Veladero mine cyanide spill, one of the most severe environmental disasters in Argentina’s mining history, and the voices of Iglesia and Jáchal still carry pain, fear, and unhealed wounds.

The spill occurred on September 13, 2015, around 10 a.m., when a valve failed at Veladero, then operated by Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD), releasing cyanide-rich solution into a pipe intended for the leach pad. An open sluice gate that should have been closed worsened the situation, allowing the toxic solution to flow into the Jáchal River basin.

“With cyanide you don’t play”

Marcio Espejo, then 12, now 22, recalls the day he thought: “Should we drink from the tap? Should we bathe?” Living in Rodeo, Iglesia, he says everything changed from that moment: people became more cautious, distrustful, and aware of their surroundings.

Many in Iglesia and Jáchal describe increased illness—diseases that weren’t common before. They note changes in rainfall, rising temperatures, worry over river and drinking water safety, and a sense of betrayal by promises of prosperity that left many still living in precarious conditions.

Institutional Response and Legal Fallout

Initially, Barrick stated that only 15,000 liters were spilled; later figures rose to 224,000 liters, and finally, under pressure, the company acknowledged 1,072 cubic meters—over one million liters.

The government response was uneven. Under Governor José Luis Gioja, initial silence and withholding of information stoked public outrage. When Sergio Uñac took office later that year, he publicly rebuked Barrick and ordered temporary suspension of operations until environmental assurances were in place.

Judicially, several officials tied to Veladero were charged: the heads of process, risk prevention, maintenance, environmental supervision, and other management positions. Most processed individuals received probation and fines after admitting responsibility.

What Remains After 10 Years

Residents interviewed by DIARIO HUARPE say that while some monitoring was established, the trust in institutions is still fragile. The disaster reshaped daily life—people remain fearful, water security is a lingering concern, and the promise that mining would bring widespread benefit feels unfulfilled.

The Veladero spill changed San Juan’s legal, environmental, and social terrain. It prompted stronger environmental controls, raised public awareness, and highlighted the importance of state oversight and license social. Yet, many demand more: better water testing, transparent information from mining companies, full health studies, and justice that addresses more than fines.

