Veladero Mine: A Decade After the Spill — An Open Wound in the San Juan Mountains (Barrick Gold Corporation, NYSE:GOLD)

On September 13, 2015, a valve broke at the Veladero mine, then operated by Barrick Gold, causing a cyanide-laced solution spill high in the Andes of Iglesia, San Juan, Argentina. The incident became a watershed moment for the province, triggering widespread outrage, protests, and calls for stricter mining oversight.

The leak occurred around 10 a.m. when a pipeline carrying cyanide-rich solution to the leaching valley failed. A toxic stream escaped, largely due to human error: a valve that should have been closed was left open. The fluid eventually reached the Jáchal River basin. From that point on, a battle over information erupted, exposing weaknesses in the state’s oversight mechanisms and giving rise to environmental activism in affected communities.

The Voice That Awakened a Province

The first warnings didn’t come from official channels. The news spread through WhatsApp messages on the night of September 13. Initial reports mentioned 15,000 liters of cyanide solution—figures that grew dramatically over time. Under judicial pressure, Barrick later admitted that 1,072 cubic meters (over one million liters) of toxic fluid had been released.

Public outrage followed swiftly. Residents of Jáchal and Iglesia mobilized in the streets, demanding answers. Roadblocks, protests, and the creation of the activist group “Jáchal No Se Toca” ("Hands Off Jáchal") marked the birth of a movement still active a decade later. People were especially concerned about water safety and the lack of reliable information.

Government and Judicial Response

At first, Barrick dismissed contamination reports as “unfounded.” But growing public and legal pressure forced the company to acknowledge the true scale of the disaster.

The provincial government, led at the time by Governor José Luis Gioja, came under fire for slow and vague communication. When Sergio Uñac took office in December 2015, he took a firmer stance, temporarily suspending Veladero’s operations until safety upgrades were implemented.

The judiciary charged several company executives and supervisors. Many received suspended sentences, community service, or probation. The company was also ordered to monitor and restore the leaching valley.

A Decade Later: Lingering Distrust

Ten years on, mistrust still prevails. While water monitoring systems have been installed, locals remain wary. Concerns about long-term health effects, environmental damage, and a lack of transparency persist.

What was once seen as an economic opportunity for San Juan turned into a painful environmental and social wound. The Veladero spill prompted reforms, greater public scrutiny, and stronger legal oversight—but much remains to be done. Communities still await justice that reaches beyond fines and monitoring: they seek health studies, accountability, and transparency.

This article has been automatically translated and reviewed by an editor. Some nuances may differ from the original. You can read the original version [here].

